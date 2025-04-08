Warning: Major spoilers for The White Lotus season 3. Do not continue if you don't want to find out what happens.

The White Lotus season 3 recently drew to a dramatic conclusion, and now we've been left piecing together all of the Easter Eggs that pointed to what would happen, and begging for season 4.

Of course, we had our own theories - would it transpire that Mook was tied to the Russians and using Gaitok to get intel for them to conduct the robbery? Would Timothy take his whole family down with him? (Well, we almost got that one...)

It's undoubtedly become one of social media's biggest talking points over the last few months, and, frankly, it must've been hard for the cast to keep quiet on how it all ended.

What's even more impressive is how long they had to keep quiet about it all.

It turns out Parker Posey claiming she "forgot" who dies was actually totally valid, because during a new Late Night With Seth Meyers interview, Aimee Lou Wood revealed the extent of how long episode eight had been planned out.

@theindy100 The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has revealed just how long (and difficult) it's been to keep the highly-anticipated finale a secret. During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the British actor described the two-year long secret as "so stressful" and compared the final lead up to "needing the loo" - do you think it was worth the wait? #aimeelouwood #thewhitelotus #seasonfinale #sethmeyers #tv #trending #fyp

The host pointed out that the actor, who plays Chelsea, must feel "relief" after being badgered for two months about the show's ending - but it would turn out that it was far, far longer than we could've anticipated.

"[It was] so stressful, Seth", she joked.

"I found out when I was 29 years old... I'm 31 now....that's how long I've been holding this secret."

That means that for two years, everyone involved on the show has been sworn to secrecy, and Wood says it was like "when you need the loo and you're in the car, you've made it the whole journey, but then you see the front door and you think 'I can't do the five more steps to the front door.'"

With the next season predicted to be in 2027, there's a while for us to unpack what could be to come. The resurrection of Tanya, anyone?

