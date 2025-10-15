Kris Jenner reveals she has a 'secret password' with her plastic surgeon – but why?

Kris Jenner has once again spoken openly about her cosmetic procedures, this time revealing she has a secret password set up with her plastic surgeon.

The Kardashian matriarch recently appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she opened up about her facelift, performed by Dr Steven Levine in New York.

The 69-year-old told host Amanda Hirsch that, following online speculation about who had carried out the procedure, various surgeons began receiving credit incorrectly.

In response, Jenner decided to reach out to Dr Levine to ask whether she could publicly confirm his involvement. He agreed, but on one unusual condition: they would need to come up with a private password.

There was a reason behind the request, as Jenner recalled him saying: “If somebody calls and says, ‘I’m Kris Jenner’s best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”

Sure enough, once Jenner confirmed Levine as the surgeon, the calls began flooding in from people claiming to be her friends.

“If I told you how many times his office has called and said, you know, ‘Julie Monopoly’s on the phone, and she says she’s your best friend.’ And I’m like, I’ve never heard of her. So definitely people have tried to get in,” she shared. “So if you know me, you know what the password is.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has addressed her cosmetic work.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia in August, she said: “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh.”

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” she added.

