The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star and Men in Black actor Will Smith is set to tour Europe from June following the release of his new album, Based On A True Story – but the way in which the entertainer chose to announce the string of performances has left Brits feeling a little uncomfortable.

In a video released on Saturday, Smith tasked the popular artificial intelligence (AI) that is ChatGPT to translate a message into “British slang” with a “super deep Cockney accent”.

He then said: “Yo, what’s up, Europe, I’m coming to see you on my first ever headline tour.”

The chatbot, reading out its answer in its usual flat tone, replied: “Oi, Europe, we hitting the cheeky road on me own tour! Proper chuffed ‘cause it’s me first time headlinin’, and I’ll be givin’ a go at all sorts of scran and cultures.

“Buzzin’ to meet the lot of ya, have a chinwag, shake a few mitts, and maybe even plant a cheeky peck on a nipper or two. Cheers, legends!”

Smith, seemingly unaware of what a Cockney accent should properly sound like, replied: “That was good.”

Are you sure about that, Will? Commenters begged to differ…

One Cockney user wrote: “What was that … @willsmith I luv u dude but im cockney and I dont talk like that.”

“Brit here,” replied another, before adding a frustrated emoji and two laughing emojis.

A third, with more than 480 likes, simply said: “That wasn’t good.”

As for what the tour will involve, a description on ticketing sites reads: “The Based On A True Story Tour announcement comes on the heels of Will Smith’s first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, which is set for release 28 March 2025.

“These live shows will see him performing songs from the new album along with his classic hits including 'Jiggy Wit It', 'Miami', 'Summertime' and more.

“The 14-track album will feature a variety of collaborators including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and Jac Ross.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.