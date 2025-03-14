ChatGPT has officially gone mainstream – so much so that couples are now leaning on the AI system to plan their weddings, and it's kind of genius.

Wedding planners generally account for around 12.5 per cent of the wedding budget, which can set people back thousands of pounds. While there's no denying that professionals offer an invaluable, personalised approach, AI experts at AIPRM delved into the most searched wedding planning questions to see whether ChatGPT could actually be a viable, money-saving option for the big day.

Searches for budget-related queries account, including 'how to plan a wedding on a budget' account for most of the monthly searches.

AI expert Christoph C Cemper suggests inputting your overall budget into ChatGPT and asking for a full budget breakdown which will give an initial overview of your spending.

"Adding extra details such as the style of wedding you want, the location, time of year, and the number of guests will help refine the budget estimate," he adds. "Not only will this help organise your budget, but you can also ask for tips on reducing costs in certain areas. Alternatively, if you want to splurge on specific elements, such as on guest entertainment, AI can help to re-distribute the remaining finances accordingly."

iStock

It can be particularly daunting trying to track down the perfect venues, especially given the number of options on the market. The average venue can cost between £9,000 to £11,000, which generally accounts for a third of the budget.

"AI can help to provide timelines within your planning process and can even help to source suppliers, including venues within your budget, significantly reducing the time it takes to do this manually. Simply input your desirable criteria for the venue, including style, capacity, location, and budget, and AI will find the venue options tailored to your preferences," Christoph advises.

He also suggests that AI can quickly analyse venue reviews and create a digestible summary to make things more simple.

Planning a guest list can be one of the trickiest parts of wedding prep, especially with complicated family dynamics.

In fact, 13 per cent of couples say they'd change their guest list if they could do it over again. AI can help streamline the process by drafting wedding invitations and suggesting how to phrase tricky requests, like asking for monetary contributions instead of gifts. It can also take the stress out of seating arrangements, offering multiple table options based on the number of guests, table sizes, and family dynamics, making the process much easier.

With 1,100 monthly searches for “how to create DIY wedding decorations,” many couples are seeking budget-friendly, creative solutions. AI can help generate personalised decoration ideas that fit your theme, saving you money while adding a personal touch.

It can also help brainstorm themes, colours, and even suggest flowers, seating chart designs, and entertainment ideas. Plus, AI can assist with creating unique touches like a cocktail menu or guest book, and help you draft vows and speeches, making your big day truly special.

You may also like...





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.