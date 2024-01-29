Eras tour casts doubt on whether Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their place at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (January 28).

But what Swifties want to know is if the pop star will be able to attend the all-important game in Las Vegas on February 11?

Well, Swift is set to resume her sold-out Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan on February 7, which includes a show just the day before the big match on Saturday, February 10.

So it looks like a tough ask for Swift to travel back in time for the game.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has weighed in with his verdict, and said that sources say "yes," Swift will be able to watch Kelce at the Super Bowl and broke down exactly how - and it's all thanks to the international time difference.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

“The biggest question heading into this game, if the Chiefs win, will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl? Sources say yes," he said.

"Now, she does have a concert on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. in Tokyo. How in the world could she get to the game? Let me introduce you to something called the international date line.

"Tokyo is 17 hours ahead. That means, this concert on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. starts at 1 a.m. Vegas-time [Pacific Time] the same day, so the morning before, essentially. Let’s say it’s a five-hour concert, ends about 11 p.m. local, which is 6 a.m. — remember, still Saturday in Las Vegas — figure a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later, Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl to Vegas about 7 or 8 p.m. Saturday night, just in time to party.”

Swift has been spotted at Chiefs games on a number of occasions to support Kelce during the season since they started dating in the summer, so it would be surprising if she missed this monumental match.

Kelce and the Chiefs booked their spot in the Super Bowl after they defeated the Ravens, 17-10, in the AFC Championship game in Baltimore.

Following the win, Swift took to the field to congratulate Kelce where the couple embraced and shared a kiss.

While Kelce's brother and fellow NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce also hugged Kelce on the field after the match.

At the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11.

