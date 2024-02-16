Zendaya's incredible Dune 2 premiere robot look is the internet's new favourite meme

Zendaya is known for pulling off some iconic fashion looks - and the London premiere for Dune: Part Two was no different as she shone with her cyborg catsuit.

The futuristic robotic outfit comes from Thierry Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection and is made up of metal plating with the inclusions of cut-outs in the chest area as well as the waist and thighs.

The bodysuit which is aptly known as “Machinenmensch” - or Machine Human - and took six months to create at the time, according to W Magazine.

Fictional character Futura from Thea von Harbou’s dystopian novel Metropolis is said to be the inspiration behind the design.

While the 90s look did originally include a coordinating headpiece, the 27-year-old opted out of wearing this and instead had her hair slicked back and accessorised with a diamond necklace.

Law Roach was the stylist behind the outfits who has regularly worked with Zendaya over the years.

Following Zendaya's sci-fi-inspired attire on the sandy carpet, the internet quickly reacted with a number of memes where many have compared the look to Star Wars character C-3PO.

While others pointed out the contrast between her outfit and her co-star Timothee Chalamet's premiere look who wore a black oversized T-shirt with silver patterned trousers.





















































Later on, Zendaya changed into something less robotic as she wore a black floor-length Mugler gown as her second look at the London premiere.

(Can't imagine a robot catsuit is the most comfortable thing to sit in at the cinema while watching a film that is 2h 46m long).

Daniel Leal/ AFP via Getty Images

With her upcoming film Challengers and as well as her role as a co-chair at the Met Gala this year, there's no doubt Zendaya will keep serving with her creative outfits.

