Zendaya's 'something old new borrowed' style fuels marriage speculation

Zendaya has just a few days left to complete her sartorial quest for something blue. The acclaimed actor, currently on a global promotional tour for her new film "The Drama" alongside co-star Robert Pattinson, has been playfully embracing the traditional wedding rhyme, showcasing something old, something new, and something borrowed.

This fashion narrative perfectly aligns with the wedding theme of The Drama, which opens this Friday. The film centres on a Boston couple whose impending nuptials are thrown into disarray by a dark revelation. Coincidentally, it also echoes the bridal speculation surrounding Zendaya’s own life, with unconfirmed rumours – partly fuelled by rings she has been seen wearing – suggesting she may have already married Tom Holland.

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Returning to the fashion, the "something old" moment occurred in Los Angeles on 17 March. Zendaya donned the same off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Bridal gown, in white, that she famously wore to the 2015 Oscars. Her stylist, Law Roach, marked the occasion on Instagram, posting: "Our Something Old."

For the film’s Paris premiere on 24 March, it was time for "something new." She appeared in a custom white Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a strikingly dramatic black bow and a cascading train.

Two days later, at the Italian premiere in Rome, Zendaya showcased "something borrowed" – a black Armani Privé dress with a plunging neckline framed by stones, previously worn by Cate Blanchett at the Venice Film Festival. Roach again confirmed the theme with his post: "somethingborrowed."

As for "something blue," the colour may have been subtly referenced by her flowing, multi-hued floral Alexander McQueen dress worn on Jimmy Kimmel’s show on 16 March.

AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

However, that was deemed a little too subtle, leading many to anticipate the star will soon be singing the blues with a more definitive blue ensemble.