Erika Kirk slammed over 'DEI' doctorate as everyone makes the same point

Charlie Kirk ’s widow Erika Kirk has been slammed as a hypocrite after receiving an honorary degree despite the right and her late husband being against DEI.

Under Donald Trump’s administration, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) – a framework designed to uplift groups traditionally discriminated against or underrepresented – has come under attack. Trump has famously signed executive orders that roll back these kinds of inclusion initiatives in federal government and education.

So, it was perhaps with some dismay that Erika Kirk received an honorary doctorate from the Christian Hillsdale College in Michigan for “public service”, given what her husband Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist who was killed in September 2025, not only believed about DEI, but wrote about college.

Charlie Kirk, who also got an honorary degree posthumously, previously made statements such as, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, Boy, I hope he’s qualified,” and argued that people should “hire based on skill and character”. He also released a book titled “The College Scam”.

Given that her husband believed in awarding people based on merit, some questioned why Erika Kirk received an honorary degree.

One person argued: “Hillsdale College — one of America’s loudest opponents of DEI — just gave a woman an honorary doctorate and commencement speech opportunity because of who her husband is.

“That’s the definition of DEI. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for me. Not for thee.”

“Anti-DEI advocate, Erika Kirk, accepts honorary doctorate degree she didn't earn,” someone else suggested.

Another reminded people: “Her husband said college was a liberal scam.”

One person mocked: “Get married young like Erika Kirk. So you, too, can have a fake degree you didn’t earn because of the fame and notoriety your dead husband earned!”

“Erika Kirk accepting an honorary doctorate degree she didn’t earn is the most bullseye example of what her and her husband always tried to make DEI out to be. I cannot believe there’s a soul on the planet that takes them/her seriously,” another argued.

Indy100 has approached Erika Kirk for comment

Why not read….

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.