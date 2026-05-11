Former star of reality TV show The Hills, Spencer Pratt , is running to become the mayor of Los Angeles .

Despite having no prior political experience, Pratt, has decided to throw his hat in the ring and believes he can “shake up city hall”.

Pratt first made a name for himself as the reality TV villain and love interest of Heidi Montag (who he has been married to for 17 years) in the hit MTV series The Hills, which ran from 2006 to 2010.

According to CBS News , Pratt is now polling second in the race to become mayor and says losing his home in the Palisades Fire was the catalyst towards him running.

“I had to step up so that my sons one day can ... come back here and live in the L.A. that I lived in — beautiful, safe,” he said in an interview with the broadcaster. “I’m standing in what happened because of failed politicians.”

In an appearance on The All-In Podcast, Pratt revealed more about his plans should he be elected.

Pratt has stated one of his goals is to clean up the streets of Los Angeles, which he says will happen when “you start putting handcuffs on people”.

“When I’m mayor, my plan is: first three weeks, signs up across the city – ‘No more nakedness, no more drug use, no more robbing … no more dog abuse’. … We’re going to go around, we’re going to warn everybody – ‘Hey, you’ve got three more weeks of this. Like, clock’s ticking’.”

He continued: “Then once we start enforcing laws, boom, streets will be back. Do you know who else I’m going to bring in? The CDC, because there’s medieval diseases in these encampments.

“They’re not swabbing these encampments. They’re not swabbing the streets. People are just living in faeces and drug use and dogs burning ... We need these streets cleaned.”

On X/Twitter, people had mixed feelings about him running.

“Spencer Pratt being mad that his house burned down doesn’t qualify him to be mayor,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Please pray that Los Angeles does the right thing in electing Spencer Pratt.”

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