Austin Butler's transformation in the Dune 2 trailer is terrifying fans

The Dune 2 trailer has been released, and fans can't believe Austin Butler's terrifying transformation into Feyd Rautha.

Film maker, Denis Villeneuve, described the character as an 'Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer' - and he's certainly living up to his name,

Butler appears in the trailer totally transformed into a bald, pale, eyebrow-less creature, who radiates evil.

He's starring alongside the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh, so this instalment is set to be an epic one.

