007 First Light sequel update revealed by Amazon boss

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for 007 First Light.

After James Bond's gaming future was cast into uncertainty despite 007 First Light selling more than three million copies in less than two weeks, Amazon's gaming boss has clarified some of the comments he made.

At the end of 007 First Light, it's confirmed James Bond will be back in a future game but developer IO Interactive's ongoing involvement appeared uncertain after comments made by Amazon Gaming general manager Jeff Gatis.

Speaking to Polygon, he said: "[We] didn't have the full rights to this First Light James Bond game. [Sequels will be] done by MGM and, theoretically, by Amazon Game Studios."

Now, speaking with IGN at Summer Game Fest, Gatis cleared up some of those

James Bond will return if fans want it, says Amazon's gaming boss / IO Interactive, Amazon MGM Studios

"I did not confirm that Amazon Game Studios is publishing the next one," he said. "Did not say that.

"IO's been great. They've been great partners. In fact, I was over there visiting them in Copenhagen a couple of months ago. The game's doing great. Let's let the game breathe and have its day."

When asked about a potential sequel, Gattis replied: "Seems like a sequel should be made." He did say prior to that it depends on if there's appetite for it from fans.



007 First Light is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



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