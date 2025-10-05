Xbox next gen console could be completely shelved claim insiders

It's been a turbulent time for Xbox of late, with Microsoft's gaming division experiencing a huge backlash online for raising the price of its Game Pass Ultimate subscription steeply, and claims from several insiders say it could yet get even worse.

Insider SneakersSO posted on the NeoGAF forum: "The ramifications of the CoD GP gambit not working out were just starting to get properly measured but the thing that really stuck out to me was that suddenly, really concrete plans for actual MS Xbox HW went from being definitive, to up in the air, which was really startling given that this thing was meant to be out relatively soon.

"To sum it up: the future of Xbox is software publishing, with a significantly honed-in focus on profitable IPs.

"Maybe some OEM (original equipment manufacturer) thing will take up the Xbox name but given what is clearly a collapse in favourable mindshare and faith in said brand, I'm not even sure a 3rd party OEM is gonna want to have an Xbox console by the time MS is done with their reorienting of the division."

While this was not corroborated by The Verge's Tom Warren, he did say on the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast: "I will say he knows a lot of what goes on internally, I don't think he's a bad source."

As well as SneakersSO's claims, a reportedly reputable leaker known as Matt said on InstallBase: "Without going into specifics, this isn't nonsense."



Timdog, someone understood to be an insider with a specific focus on Microsoft and Xbox, posted on X / Twitter: "Judson Althoff [Microsoft chief commercial officer] is pulling the plug on the hardware." In another post, Timdog added: "Ultimate is now like a premier service or a luxury line. Will price up even further and then they will chop it when HW is totally dead 2028~"

BRAP Podcast also posted on X / Twitter: "Hardware production has ceased."

Multiple insiders claim Xbox could be winding down its hardware operations / Xbox

SneakersSO's claims specifically were posted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been reacting to this online.

One said: "Whether or not this is true, I get the impression that they change their strategy every year to something completely different."

A second doubted: "As much as I believe Xbox will probably transition out of hardware, I am seeing a surge of 'insiders' know the inner workings of Xbox all of a sudden lol."

"Seeing the self destruction of my preferred gaming platform in real time sure is something man,' a third commented.

A fourth added: "Xbox hardware is very much a losing proposition on paper at the moment. Even if Xbox shifts towards an OEM deal, any such endeavour is likely to be short lived if the price is too high (which is likely because it won't be subsidised). Manufacturers will offer them for a year or so, then likely pull the plug due to low sales."

"I know most of people here are talking about the hardware side and rightfully so but with Microsoft focusing on their big IPs, I am really afraid for their smaller studios," said a fifth.

None of this has been confirmed by Microsoft or Xbox so take everything with a pinch of salt until anything official is announced. Xbox itself recently posted on X / Twitter that preorders of the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X console had sold out on the Xbox Store.



