Huge new ARC Raiders update revealed - everything we know about Frozen Trail

We've waited a while for any big ARC Raiders updates but Embark Studios has finally revealed what it's been working on.

Its Frozen Trail 2.0 update for the multiplayer extraction adventure game will release on 8 October across PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC at no additional cost to the base game.

Raiders will have to discover what lies at the edge of the Rust Belt and brave the deadly, icy terrain of Pendola Pass which is a brand new map fill with dangerous enemies, environmental hazards, new challenges and valuable loot.

Here's a look at everything we know about Frozen Trail so far.

Embark Studios bosses describe Frozen Trail as the "most ambitious update since launch". It will release in time to mark the first anniversary of the game too.

The Frozen Trail update in ARC Raiders is available from 8 October / Embark Studios

The new map, Pendola Pass, will see raiders head to the northern edge of the Rust Belt and be met with the most challenging environment yet with a harsh, remote mountain region with increased verticality, dense interiors, complex terrain and new points of interest to uncover, including a massive fallen Emperor for Raiders to explore.

Dynamic Flash Freeze weather conditions will be introduced too and Avalanche Shelters activate when a freeze approaches.

There's also a Ballistic Gondola, a unique new extraction method that must be called in and boarded quickly, with space for just three Raiders.

Exclusive to Pendola Pass, Redirection gives Raiders a chance to draw Harvester Payloads away from the Collector and towards their own location.

But calling in the valuable loot comes with a cost: the Transmitter will attract both ARC and rival Raiders, forcing players to balance threats in order to clear and defend the area before they can claim their reward.



Frozen Trail sees three new enemies introduced: the Frigate, a massive airborne carrier where Hydra will be encountered which are capable of targeting multiple players at once and respawning, the Bully which uses aggressive hit-and-run attacks and the Skulker which is swift and tactical.



Raiders can now settle outside Speranza with Outposts which are personal spaces which can be expanded. Decor will be introduced too.

The new Research Station unlocks Weapon Amplification, allowing players to upgrade weapons beyond the current limit with special gameplay mechanics and new weapon skins.



New items, weapons and musical instruments will be introduced too including the camera gadget and the grappling hook.

There will be further tweaks to quests, the quest system, improving the skill tree, a new reward pass and a new DLC pack with cosmetic items, Raider Tokens and an exclusive path for the reward pass.

ARC Raiders Frozen Trials launches on 8 October on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC.



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