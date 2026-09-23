GTA 6 LIVE: Major Rockstar Games update ahead of release date

Rockstar Games has shared a major update for PC gamers ahead of the release of GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now less than two months away, releasing on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S, and there are two versions available for pre-order: Standard and Ultimate. Those who pre-order any version can load it a week early from 12 November.



Rockstar recently announced a GTA VI soundtrack album is available to pre-order and pre-save on streaming services, featuring 34 brand new tracks from some of the biggest artists in the world. Six songs are already available.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Major Rockstar Games update ahead of GTA 6 release Rockstar Games has shared a major update for PC gamers and its modding community ahead of the release of GTA 6. A PC version of GTA 6 is likely but not expected to release for a while. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently said during an annual shareholders meeting "the PC platform is becoming more and more important". Rockstar shared new modding guidelines which outline what is and isn't allowed across its Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series. The guidelines have four main areas, which are "respect our games", "do not infringe Rockstar Games or third-party IP", "do not harm the creator community" and "do not engage in unauthorised or abusive monetisation". One key area said: "Do not expand or modify Rockstar Games' official storylines, plots, missions, characters or other elements of our established continuity. Another said: "Do not make mods that combine maps, locations, characters, storylines, in-game assets or other IP from one Rockstar Games title into another title." So it seems appropriate mods will be welcomed in GTA 6 on PC if it releases - as long as they don't break these guidelines. To be clear, GTA 6 on PC has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

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