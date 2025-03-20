Assassin's Creed Shadows has hit huge milestone say tech experts

Tech experts have heaped praise on the improvements that can be seen on the PS5 Pro version of Assassin's Creed Shadows, saying it's "the most transformative upgrade we've seen so far".

Assassin's Creed Shadows released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on March 20 after being delayed twice, once from November last year and again from February (the second delay was for a crazy reason).

Ubisoft's latest entry into the Assassin's Creed series is set in Feudal Japan and has had intense pressure on it for a number of different reasons but the game itself has stood up to it all.

The developer and publisher has been praised by tech experts at Digital Foundry for delivering what's been described as "the most transformative upgrade so far" between performance mode on the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is 'the most transformative PS5 Pro upgrade so far' tech experts have said / Screenshot from Ubisoft

Explaining why, Oliver Mackenzie said: "The key difference here is that the performance mode [on PS5 Pro] gets the ray-traced global illumination (RTGI) that the PS5's performance mode doesn't."

RTGI is a development technique that adds real-time interactive bounce lighting to areas of a scene not directly lit by a given light source.

"Running through forest areas, the difference is unbelievably vast, with a generational divide in lighting fidelity," Mackenzie said.

"In a lot of lighting conditions, the PS5 Pro version almost looks like a totally different game."

