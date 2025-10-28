Battlefield 6 LIVE: Battle Royale REDSEC mode and gameplay trailer now live

Battlefield 6's new Battle Royale mode, REDSEC, is out now along with a new gameplay trailer - and fans are hyped about it.

Battlefield 6 launched on 10 October for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It had the biggest launch ever in the series, selling seven million copies across all platforms in its first three days.

The multiplayer first-person shooter continues to rank among the most-played games across all major platforms.

More on REDSEC The Battle Royale mode can contain up to 100 players in each game. In Gauntlet, eight teams of four player squads compete in a series of round-based missions in a tournament-style format. Each round consists of five-minute windows for squads to complete their mission objectives. Portal is also available too where players can create their own REDSEC experiences. Byron Beede, Battlefield general manager, said: "The next chapter of our Battlefield universe launches today with Battlefield REDSEC, our new experience that includes Battle Royale crafted with the series' explosive DNA, to our cutthroat squad competition mode Gauntlet and even new ways for our community to build and experience Portal. "REDSEC is everything you love about Battlefield - destruction, intense combat, vehicular carnage - in a new, massive playspace that's free for everyone to experience."

Battlefield 6 REDSEC gameplay trailer The gameplay trailer for Battlefield 6 REDSEC has premiered. It starts by showing a lot of destruction and a ring of fire which had been speculated. That will act as the closing barrier and will kill players upon impact. Players can choose where they want to drop across the large map before gathering vital equipment and resources to be the last soldier or squad standing. You start with a pistol. It basically shows the gameplay Battlefield 6 is renowned for in a Battle Royale setting. Considering Battlefield 6 gameplay is a lot more grounded and slower paced than Call of Duty for example, it will be interesting to see if Battlefield 6 is more suited to this type of mode now. As well as Battle Royale is a mode called Gauntlet, which is described as "cutthroat squad competition" where "only the best survive" and it seems squads face off against each other to be the last one standing. These modes are free-to-play for all on the platforms Battlefield 6 is available on, which are PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

REDSEC and Season 1 are now live! Battlefield 6 REDSEC and Season 1 are now live!

The gameplay trailer for REDSEC is premiering too and we'll bring you what's shown in that too.

30 minutes until REDSEC and Season 1 are live There's just 30 minutes to go until REDSEC and Season 1 of Battlefield 6 go live. It all happens at the same time, along with the gameplay trailer for REDSEC.

First look at Battlefield 6 REDSEC map Fort Lyndon Battlefield 6 REDSEC map Fort Lyndon has been officially revealed through a social media post. It shows what the map will include as well as areas of interest.

One hour to go There's just an hour to go now until the gameplay trailer for Battlefield 6 REDSEC drops and the mode itself is available. Keep it locked with our live blog for all the latest as it happens.

Battlefield 6 REDSEC available to pre-install It seems Battlefield 6 REDSEC is now available to pre-install. Renowned insider @charlieINTEL posted a screenshot showing them being able to install REDSEC on PS5.

Battlefield update live but gamers want more from Battlefield Battlefield 6 Update 1.1.1.0 is now live and Redditors have been reacting to it online. Major updates include improved movement and animations, improved visibility and lighting, an audio overhaul, map fixes and user interface (UI) and HUD updates. But gamers in the comments want more and are not satisfied. One said: "Nothing changed about assignments... Such a let down." "Still no MR Missile fix," another commented. A third pleaded: "Pleaseeeee fix the bloom and damage dumping and dying round corners." "I feel like there is little to no positive change to weapon balance," a fourth said. And a fifth commented: "The biggest problems seem to be unaddressed. Sad..."

Hype for Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode REDSEC from Battlefield There's a viral post in the Battlefield Subreddit that's got a lot of gamers talking about the release of the upcoming Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode REDSEC. One said: "Tree to play, as expected, they finally did it. They should've done it with Firestorm too." A second pleaded: "All I ask is please don't put all the focus on this and forget about the rest of the game. Warzone ruined Call of Duty and I don't want this to ruin Battlefield." "Genuinely excited for the BR," a third added. "Ironically, BRs allow the slower, more methodical gameplay that this sub praises, despite hating BRs as a genre." A fourth skeptically commented: "Are they not like a few years late to the whole BR blowup lol. Interested to see what they show though." And a fifth speculated: "It's sad that the BR map is gunna be the best multiplayer map..."

Can I preload Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode REDSEC? Battlefield 6 Season 1 goes live at the same time as REDSEC (3pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT).

Players can preload the Season 1 content ahead of it going live but it's not officially known if REDSEC is part of this or it will need to be downloaded separately at present.

When is the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode REDSEC gameplay trailer releasing? The gameplay trailer and full reveal of REDSEC, Battlefield 6's free-to-play Battle Royale mode, releases at 3pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT) today (Tuesday 28 October). This will give a first official glimpse of the new mode an hour before it goes live and players can try it out for themselves. There have been a number of leaks shared on social media from the Battlefield Labs playtesting programme but this will be the first official look.

What do we know about Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode REDSEC so far? It's been rumoured for a while but on Monday (27 October), EA through the official Battlefield social media account confirmed the imminent release of REDSEC, the game's free-to-play Battle Royale mode. It will be playable from 3pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT) today (Tuesday 28 October).

Good morning! Hello and welcome to our Battlefield 6 live blog! I'm Jake Brigstock, Chief Reporter at indy100 and Gaming Correspondent at The Independent and I'll be bringing you all the updates on Battlefield 6 today as they happen. It's going to be a big day in the world of Battlefield 6 after EA announced a new Battle Royale mode called REDSEC is dropping today - it's going to be free-to-play for all on the platforms the game is available on. We'll have all the updates for you through the day as they happen so stay tuned for all the latest.

