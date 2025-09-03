Battlefield 6's expected Battle Royale mode is not going down well with everyone on social media and those who don't care much for it are demanding for the game to have a different mode similar to Helldivers 2.



Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed Battlefield 6 will have a Battle Royale mode but official details on it have been scarce since the game's reveal in July.

What's understood to be a video from the latest round of Battlefield Labs, EA's extensive playtesting programme, was recently posted on Chinese platform bilibili which appeared to show the huge map from the Battle Royale mode and the ability to swim and go underwater.

However not everyone is looking forward to Battlefield 6 having a Battle Royale mode.

A popular post in the Battlefield Subreddit from one social media user said: "Battlefield needs a persistent war mode, not Battle Royale.

"Please get creative and stop with this Battle Royale crap. It's over done, over saturated and only serves to placate the streamer crowd.

"What battlefield actually needs is some sort of persistent large scale war, even something like Helldivers 2 + Planetside or Foxhole.

"A game mode where several hundred players in each team fight to take over the map OR something like Helldivers 2 where a special ops squad is dropped into enemy lines to complete objectives, except instead of fighting aliens you have to fight soldiers and do missions to help your team / country win a war."

The post is proving popular and others have been commenting with their thoughts.

One user said: "All the real ones remember MAG." MAG was a massively multiplayer online first-person shooter released in 2010 that has since been discontinued.

Another commented: "Man, a Helldivers 2 style persistent global campaign would ROCK. Think of the events they could have. The Defence of Brooklyn or whatever."

"This is such a sick idea - especially if you have to commit to one side of the conflict and then choose the areas to battle over," a third mused. "They could have side specific cosmetics for contributing (like The Finals does with sponsors)."

A fourth countered: "This was tried with For Honor and it went horrible, everyone just switched sides to the winning faction and made the faction war useless. The only way this could work in Battlefield 6 is if they force balancing."

And a fifth agreed: "Eh. I get bored very quickly fighting PVE. I'm looking forward to the BR mode in Battlefield. And I don't stream or give a f*** about streamers."

Battlefield 6 is going back to its Battlefield 3 roots, an entry in the series which many consider to be peak Battlefield (along with Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4).



The new game is set two years in the future, in 2027, and a number of major European countries have left NATO to join a new alliance called Pax Armata, leaving the US and its remaining allies to deal with the fallout.

There will be nine playable maps at launch spanning Brooklyn, Egypt, Gibraltar and Tajikistan across modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination, King of the Hill and Escalation.

Portal returns too where players will be able to create their own maps using in-game editing tools.

Battlefield 6 launches on 10 October on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store and EA App.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.