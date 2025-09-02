Battlefield 6: New unseen multiplayer map leaked online - and the verdict is in

Battlefield 6 leaks keep coming in thick and fast, and the latest one appears to show gameplay of a big, new map - and naturally, gamers have been giving their verdict online.



Battlefield Labs, EA's extensive playtesting programme, reopened following the open beta that went live to all for a total of eight days in August and this leak is understood to be from that, despite players having to agree not to share anything from their sessions when participating.

However, what's understood to have been a 10 minute video of a map called 'Blackwell Field' or 'Blackwell Farm' and set in California, was first uploaded to Chinese platform Bilibili with a streamable link to reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit. It's from the same source that's claimed to have revealed the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale map.

The latest video, which has since been taken down due to a copyright claim, appeared to show a much larger map than the majority of those that were available in the open beta, in line with what a lot of gamers have been calling for.

And gamers on Reddit have been giving their verdict on it.

One said: "Seems pretty damn big with some enclosed objective areas (like the small town and base). Should be fun for some combined warfare goodness."

"I love the sunset atmosphere," a second commented.

A third added: "Map looks nice."

"It looks very flat and open field like Battlefield 2042," a fourth said. "The buildings even reminded me of a Battlefield 2042 map. This will be very one sided in game."

Battlefield 6 is going back to its Battlefield 3 roots, an entry in the series which many consider to be peak Battlefield (along with Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4).

The new game is set two years in the future, in 2027, and a number of major European countries have left NATO to join a new alliance called Pax Armata, leaving the US and its remaining allies to deal with the fallout.

There will be nine playable maps at launch spanning Brooklyn, Egypt, Gibraltar and Tajikistan across modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination, King of the Hill and Escalation.

Portal returns too where players will be able to create their own maps using in-game editing tools.

Battlefield 6 launches on 10 October on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store and EA App.

