Battlefield 6 open beta: What time does it end and when is the full game released?

Battlefield 6''s open beta went live for the first time on 7 August and immediately smashed all kinds of records, with a peak player count of more than half a million players at once on Steam alone.



Battlefield 6 set a world record while it was in early access on 7-8 August and that was before it went completely open to all on 9 August. The first weekend spanned 7-10 August and the second 14-18 August.



The open beta is only available twice over a very limited period ahead of the game's full release on 10 October.

When does Battlefield 6 open beta end?

Battlefield 6 open beta has now ended. Battlefield Labs, EA's extensive playtesting programme, could start up again ahead of the game's full release on 10 October.

When can I play Battlefield 6 again?

Battlefield 6 releases on 10 October and there are currently two editions to pre-order - the Standard Edition and Phantom Edition.

However it does not seem the Phantom Edition will include any early access, meaning the game will be available to all who pre-order or buy it on 10 October.

Is Battlefield getting a yearly release?

Michael Pachter, an industry analyst, claims in a YouTube video that Byron Beede, the general manager of Battlefield, told him EA wants to make Battlefield an annual title, similar to Call of Duty's model.

Pachter adds EA's aim is to have three studios working on Battlefield games on a three-year cycle but that the series is still years away from that stage.

This has not been officially confirmed by EA and Beede has not yet commented on the claims.

Battlefield 6 is going back to its Battlefield 3 roots, an entry in the series which many consider to be peak Battlefield (along with Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4).



The new game is set two years in the future, in 2027, and a number of major European countries have left NATO to join a new alliance called Pax Armata, leaving the US and its remaining allies to deal with the fallout.

There will be nine playable maps at launch spanning Brooklyn, Egypt, Gibraltar and Tajikistan across modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination, King of the Hill and Escalation.

Portal returns too where players will be able to create their own maps using in-game editing tools.

