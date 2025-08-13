Battlefield 6 open beta - what time does it start up again?

Battlefield 6''s open beta went live for the first time last weekend and smashed all kinds of records, with a peak player count of more than half a million players at once on Steam alone.



Battlefield 6 set a world record while it was in early access on 7-8 August and that was before it went completely open to all on Saturday (9 August).



But the open beta is only available twice over a very limited period ahead of the game's full release on 10 October - as mentioned, it's already been open once and here's everything you need to know about it reopening this week so you don't miss out.

What time does Battlefield 6 open beta start again?

Battlefield 6 open beta servers start up again on Thursday (14 August) at 9am BST (4am ET / 1am PT). There is no early access this time and it will be available to all for 96 hours.



Before the servers go live, players can still access the main menu, adjust settings and view challenges.

The beta will then close again the following Monday (18 August). Battlefield Labs, EA's extensive playtesting programme, could start up again ahead of the game's full release on 10 October.

Battlefield 6 is going back to its Battlefield 3 roots, an entry in the series which many consider to be peak Battlefield (along with Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4).



The new game is set two years in the future, in 2027, and a number of major European countries have left NATO to join a new alliance called Pax Armata, leaving the US and its remaining allies to deal with the fallout.

There will be nine playable maps at launch spanning Brooklyn, Egypt, Gibraltar and Tajikistan across modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination, King of the Hill and Escalation.

Portal returns too where players will be able to create their own maps using in-game editing tools.

