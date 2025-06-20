'This is actually sad': Monster Hunter Wilds gets shock influx of negative reviews

Recent Monster Hunter Wilds reviews on Steam have given the best selling game of 2025 in the US so far an "overwhelmingly negative" rating.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the hugely successful action role-playing game series from Capcom but its release on PC has been plagued with performance problems.



Capcom has also delivered patches and updates, such as delivering new monsters, for players to fight since the game's launch on February 28.

However consistent performance issues, and updates not being that well received by players, have dropped Monster Hunter Wilds' recent rating on Steam to "overwhelmingly negative". It holds an overall rating of "mixed".

According to the game's page on the storefront, "19 per cent of the 8,621 user reviews in the last 30 days are positive". That figure equates to just 1,637.

This was shared in the Monster Hunter Wilds Subreddit with Hour-Garbage4796 posting: "This is actually sad. 'Overwhelmingly negative' in a big Monster Hunter game... Hope this caught more attention and Capcom makes a comeback otherwise [it] is not looking good."

Others have been commenting with their thoughts.

Lorjack said: "Looking into the reviews it's mostly about bad performance which is legit. Also a lot of people saying the game crashes on launch which I've heard about before. Some people aren't impressed with the lacklustre title updates either, which is totally fair."

MrPlace said: "Sadly for valid reasons. I love the game and have a more recent computer, 3060ti graphics card too. It runs smooth at times but also is a lag fest where it keeps dumping graphics it struggled to render. Some of the town / hubs, especially in Oilwell Basin, are so poorly optimised it's sad."

Gabriel2Silva said: "Performance is absolutely ridiculous across the board, PC and console. People are ignoring the fact that Wilds runs at a whopping 720p on PS5 Performance Mode in order to maintain 60fps. I'm not a graphics snob but I think the last time I've played a game in 720p was probably Metal Gear Solid 4 on my PS3 back in 2010 or something."

mrgox232 said: "I hit my usual stopping point 20-30 hours earlier than usual. Something ain't right."

Crizzli said: "It's just for Steam. PS5 has very positive reviews. It's from the poor performance and high demand on your PC that it requires to run smoothly. So if anything it will make them take performance more seriously for the PC versions in the future."

