Battlefield 6 Season 5: Here's absolutely everything that's new

It's been a year since Battlefield was revived from the brink with Battlefield 6 and Battlefield Studios has continued to develop and refine the game.

There have been a lot of quality of life improvements, larger maps eventually becoming available which players have been crying out for and regular seasonal updates.

Battlefield Studios has revealed what to expect from Season 5, which is going to be a big one to celebrate the game's first anniversary - and to go up against the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 later in October.

Here's everything that's new in Battlefield 6 Season 5.

Vegas Strip is one of the two new maps available at the start of Season 5 / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

What phases are in Battlefield 6 Season 5?

Just before we dive into the juicy stuff, throughout this it's important to note there are three phases to Season 5.

Phase one, called 'Siege of Las Vegas', runs from 13 October to 9 November. Phase two is called 'Casino Heist' which takes over from 10 November to 7 December and phase three, 'Frozen Ages', runs from 8 December through to 18 January 2027.

What new maps are in Battlefield 6 Season 5?

There are three brand new maps on the way in Battlefield 6 Season 5 - with two being available at the start of the season with another brand new one coming in phase two.

Vegas Strip and Area 51 are the two that will be available at the season's launch.

Vegas Strip is set in the middle of a war torn Las Vegas with loads of restaurants, tunnels and casinos. Area 51 looks a lot more sprawling in comparison as it spans across the Nevada desert but there is a subterranean facility.

Then in phase two comes European Casino which is a map more focused on close quarters combat (CQC).

Are there any changes to existing maps in Battlefield 6 Season 5?

Yes, a couple of maps have been tweaked in Battlefield 6 Season 5.

New Sobek City has new deployment areas and better rooftop cover while Blackwell Fields will have tweaks to its size, location deployment for HQ, protection for jets when taking off, terrain changes and a new flag.

What new weapons are in Battlefield 6 Season 5?

At the start of Season 5, four new weapons will be available. There's the MK24 assault rifle which specialises in mid-to-long range combat. The RSPR SMG has a high rate of fire and stopping power - but also has a high recoil.

There's also the Z84M LMG and the ELR-40 sniper rifle too, which is bolt action with a single magazine shot.

Then in phase two, the NSW4 assault rifle will be introduced, which is a deadly carbine at close range.

Area 51 is the other new map available at the start of Season 5 and has much different challenges to Vegas Strip as it's a lot more expansive / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

What new vehicles are in Battlefield 6 Season 5?

Two new vehicles are planned for Season 5 - but not until phase two. That's when the M142 HIMARS will be live, which is a new land vehicle that's a mobile artillery.

Then in season three, a new B1-Bomber vehicle will be introduced too.

What's new in Battlefield REDSEC for Season 5?

Battlefield REDSEC sees the introduction of Rapid Royale, a new Battle Royale mode with smaller lobbies. These game are expected to take around 12-15 minutes.



Las Vegas Strip will be one of the maps this mode is playable on, along with Mirak Valley. This is planned to be rolled out to more maps going forward.

Open series starts in phase one before Elite kicks off in phase two.

What else is new in Battlefield 6 Season 5?

To celebrate Halloween, there's a Dead Space event that's running from 20 October to 7 November. Soldiers uncover a Marker and have to prevent a world-ending convergence event.

It's a PvE, non-canon event where players have to plant, defend and survive. It does feel a lot like Battlefield might be trying out a rival Zombies mode here...

In phase two, the Recon class is getting a signal jammer and in phase three, there will be a new operation called Operation High Roller.

Platoons is coming to Battlefield 6 and REDSEC which are social groups of up to 100 players where players can get XP benefits from playing matches with each other.

Server browser is being improved too with greater visibility into available servers. Battlefield Studios and player hosted servers will be available in the browser and players can create persistent servers and set map rotation.

When does Battlefield 6 Season 5 start?

Battlefield 6 Season 5 starts on 13 October and will also be available on Game Pass Ultimate that day too. The game is playable on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC.

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