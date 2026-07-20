Battlefield 6 makes key change everyone has been waiting for

A key change is coming to Battlefield 6 for Season 4 which a lot of players have been calling for.

Season 4 focuses on naval warfare and launches on 21 July. The first section of the season introduces a new map called Tsuru Reef with new naval vehicles.

It's the first time naval warfare will be introduced into Battlefield 6 and will see a dynamic wave system introduced. This will simulate how vehicles behave in the water, what causes different types of waves to be produced and how it affects players aiming.

And a social media post from the official Battlefield account has revealed players will be able to enjoy "faster progression" in the upcoming season.

"It's now 2.5x faster than Season 1," the post said, meaning players will be able to progress much more quickly.

The second section of Season 4 launches on 18 August and introduces an updated version of the legendary Wake Island map, which has appeared in a number of previous Battlefield games.

There will also be a new Top Gun inspired game mode during this time too.

The final section of Season 4 starts on 15 September and will include a new collection event challenge. There will be updates to REDSEC across the season too, along with new weapons and other new modes.

Season 5 is expected to launch in October to tie in with Battlefield 6 turning one.

Battlefield 6 is out now on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC.



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