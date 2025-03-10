When Call of Duty: Warzone is officially returning to Verdansk

In what must be one of the worst kept secrets in gaming, Activision has finally officially confirmed Verdansk will be returning to Call of Duty: Warzone and has revealed when players can dive back in.

It's been five years (can you believe that?!) since Activision's free-to-play Call of Dutybattle royale Warzone started and Verdansk was the map players enjoyed during lockdowns due to the Covid pandemic.

That feeling of being the last player or squad standing, coming up clutch when it matters is one of the best feelings in modern gaming.

indy100 sank hundreds of hours into it with friends and family online because, well, what else was there to do? That, taking up running and baking banana bread.



But this was the heavily preferred option and, like indy100, gamers seem to be relishing the prospect of returning to the famous map.

Here's to hoping it lives up to expectations when it goes live on April 3.

Activision's official Call of Duty social media account announced the news and said: "As we celebrate Call of Duty: Warzone's five year anniversary, it's time to revisit a place of unforgettable memories 🪂

"Verdansk returns to Call of Duty: Warzone on April 3 💥"

An announcement trailer was shared too showing characters feeling nostalgic about the prospect of returning to Verdansk.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will go live at the same.

Stay frosty.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and our recent review of Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.