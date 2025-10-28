Bully Online revealed - but gamers issue same stark warning

Bully Online has been confirmed on social media but a number of gamers have issued the same stark warning about it.



That's because it's not actually an official Rockstar Games release but a mod created by the game's community.

Bully, also known as Canis Canim Edit, is a 2006 open-world action-adventure game which follows teenager James 'Jimmy' Hopkins who is involuntarily enrolled at boarding school for a year.



He attempts to become more popular with certain cliques, puts his efforts to rise through the ranks of the school system and, of course, gets himself into trouble along the way.

SWEGTA, a creator that regularly posts Bully and Rockstar Games content, shared an update about a mod for the game that acts as an online mode similar to GTA Online or Red Dead Online.

SWEGTA posted on X / Twitter: "After years of development, I'm glad to finally announce that Bully Online is happening!

"Minigames, roleplay, freeroam and a ton of exclusive content - made by fans for the fans. We'll be unveiling the trailer and some gameplay. Canis Canem Edit!"

SWEGTA has already shared a video on YouTube outlining some of the game's core mechanics, including never-before-seen features in Bully.

In the video, he said it's been in the making "for a very long time", saying it's at a point in development where it can be revealed and that he's invested a "sizeable" amount of money into the project.

However in the comments on his X / Twitter post, gamers have been unanimous in warning SWEGTA about what could happen to it as it's not an official Rockstar Games release. For context, Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, has a history of targeting fan made mods for its games.

One user said: "Definitely should have kept this hidden 💀 Take-Two are gonna come for you now."

"Take-Two will 100 per cent shut this down for no reason," a second agreed.

A third warned: "Someone make a backup before Take-Two makes a move."

"ADD PROXIMITY CHAT AND I'M IN ! (I'm in either way)," a fourth demanded.

And a fifth said: "Can't wait to give my friends a fat wedgie."

Early access for Bully Online starts in December.

