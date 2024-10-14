Xbox has announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, along with Modern Warfare III and Warzone, will be available to stream through Xbox Cloud Gaming on day one of release.

Activision Blizzard's latest instalment of the Call of Duty franchise drops on October 25 and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will not need to buy a physical copy or a digital version to be able to play it.

They will also be able to play the game from 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST through Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles, PCs, mobiles, select Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and Meta Quest devices.

Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard for an eye-watering $69 billion in a deal that went through in October 2023 and Black Ops 6 is the first real look at how Xbox gamers and subscribers will benefit from this.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available day one on Xbox Cloud Gaming / Activision Blizzard

Ashley McKissick, Microsoft's corporate vice President in gaming experiences and platforms, said: "This is a first for the Call of Duty franchise and a win for the community.

"Players will be able to access multiple Call of Duty games with Xbox Cloud Gaming for the first time and Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to enjoy Call of Duty in more places than ever before."

According to Microsoft's synopsis, Black Ops 6 is: "An action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics.

"Featuring a mind-bending narrative that is signature Black Ops, Black Ops 6 also provides adrenaline-pumping multiplayer action and the return of Round-Based Zombies.

"Post-launch, players can look forward to even more exciting maps and groundbreaking experiences dropping into both Multiplayer and Zombies."

