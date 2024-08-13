Call of Duty Black Ops 6 hit with yet more leaks as all cutscenes shared online

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has been hit with a number of leaks over the past few weeks ahead of its release later in 2024 but the latest one is a huge blow to fans of the campaign mode.



According to @charlieINTEL, which covers Call of Duty updates on X / Twitter, Black Ops 6 files have been uploaded to the PS4 database.

These contained every single cutscene from the game and it's understood these have been leaked online.

The account said: "It appears that the Black Ops 6 beta files that were on the PS4 database also included all of the campaign cutscenes. The cutscenes have leaked online. We will not be posting spoilers."



Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is set to release on October 25 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

It seems the game is a sequel to Black Ops Cold War, which was set in the 80s, with Black Ops 6 seemingly set in the 90s towards the end of that conflict based on recent trailers.

Trailers and gameplay footage have been shared of the Zombies mode which goes back to a round-based system from the more open-world setting of Modern Warfare 3.

It was recently announced that this mode would have an arachnophobia setting to make spider-like enemies a bit more bearable.

Other recent leaks included footage of a meat shield mechanic.

The game will be available on Game Pass on the day of its release with Microsoft making sure a brand new Call of Duty title is released this way at the first possible opportunity since the Activision Blizzard deal went through in October 2023.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was recently made available on Game Pass too.



