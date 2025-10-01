Streamers, content creators, professional gamers and more were given the first chance to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at a huge event in Las Vegas on Tuesday (September 30).

And already, there have been widespread calls for Activision to remove what looks to be a massively overpowered feature a Call of Duty world champion managed to check out.

Call of Duty: Next took place where loads of new updates were shared about Black Ops 7 and Warzone with creators and professionals given their first hands-on session with Black Ops 7 ahead of the beta going live imminently.

A clip has gone viral of double Call of Duty world champion Simp using what seems to be a hugely overpowered scorestreak called Gravedigger.

He used a sniper with a thermal scope which allowed him to see other players - but this didn't matter if there were any walls or objects between him and others and he could shoot at them, causing damage or kills too.

Pros and more casual gamers alike have been unanimous in their calls for this to be removed, with some saying it's putting them off checking out Black Ops 7 altogether.

In the comments on the post, one said: "We... Will be on Battlefield 6 lol."

"Will play Battlefield instead," a second agreed.

A third added: "If I'm two off a nuke and get killed from that s***, straight uninstall."

"HELLLLLL NOOOOO 😭😭😭" a fourth exclaimed.

And a fifth said: "Never thought I'd see the day when we get COD with integrated wall hacks."

What is the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early access beta runs from 2 October at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT until 5 October. That's accessible to those who have preordered the game or who have a code.

After that, the open beta runs from 5 October at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT to 8 October, when it's more widely available.

When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on 14 November.



What platforms can I play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on?

The game will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

