Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 maps update is making Black Ops 2 fans lose it

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 developer has shared an update about the game online and it's simply music to the ears of any fans of Black Ops 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is releasing on 14 November and it directly follows the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. It was first teased with a cinematic trailer during Xbox Showcase in June and a full gameplay trailer was shared at Gamescom's Opening Night Live in August.

In an update posted by developer Treyarch on social media, design director Matt Scronce spoke about movement in Black Ops 7, confirming that tac sprint is not available by default and must be used as a perk, wall-jump is coming to multiplayer and can be chained and that there are no wall running abilities or jet packs.

He also teased about maps returning from Black Ops 2 that have not previously been remastered.

Milo Ventimiglia, who stars in This Is Us and Heroes, plays David Mason in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 / Activision

Reading out community questions, Sconce at the end said: "Can we get some Black Ops 2 remasters that we've never had before? Yeah, you can."

Black Ops 2 is considered to be one of the best Call of Duty games when the series was at its peak in the late 2000s and early 2010s, with this particular title releasing in 2012.

X / Twitter user @charlieINTEL, who regularly covers Call of Duty updates, reposted this with the focus on newly remastered Black Ops 2 maps being featured and fans have been having their say in the comments.

Safe to say, most are hyped.

FaZe Scope, a creator for FaZe Clan, posted an image of Black Ops 2 map Carrier and said: "Need."

YouTuber iCrazyTeddy said: "Yemen and Plaza pls."

One said: "Super excited."

"I swear to god, if Aftermath makes the cut..." another added.

YouTuber Skyrroz said: "Cove, detour, Frost, downhill..."

"Remake all Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2 maps," another demanded.

However not all of those who commented were entirely happy with Scronce's comments.

One user said: "Remasters are cool but I want new maps and modes too."

And another mused: "The level of desperation is strong with this one."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is releasing on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.



