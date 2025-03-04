Huge details about the rumoured Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 have been shared by a reputable leaker online including key details of the new upcoming Xbox console.

The 2025 entry in the Call of Duty franchise is reportedly expected to be a Black Ops 2 sequel and the 2026 game is said to pick up the Modern Warfare series again.

A reputable Call of Duty leaker who posts on X / Twitter as @TheGhostOfHope has shared what they claim are "exclusive details" about Modern Warfare 4.

@TheGhostOfHope said: "No old gen support. Traditional UI like the older games (more traditional than BO6 [Black Ops 6]). Engine being overhauled to address MWII [Modern Warfare 2] problems like 'visual clutter' etc. Being developed on dev kits for the next Xbox. No Warzone 3 if Verdansk fails to retain current / returning players."

To pick out some of that, @TheGhostOfHope claims the 2026 Call of Duty will not run on PS4 or Xbox One consoles and that the game is being developed for a brand new Xbox console.

Microsoft completed a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard in October 2023 for $69bn but faced huge opposition from rival companies and a lawsuit was filed against the acquisition before it was complete.

Court documents from that case confirmed Xbox was already working on a new console to succeed the Xbox Series X/S in 2023 and a recent report claimed that new console "has been fully approved and costed all the way up the chain".

The documents also stated Xbox is planning to release the console by 2028.

There were rumours that Microsoft was planning to release a new console in 2026 called Xbox Prime but this speculation was quickly shut down by an insider.

To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by Activision Blizzard or Xbox at the time of writing.

