A release date for Dune: Awakening has finally been revealed for PC, along with a new trailer showing off more of the game's world, presentation and gameplay.

Dune: Awakening is an upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) where players have to work together to survive on the planet of Arrakis.



The game is set in director Denis Villeneuve's vision of the two most recent Dune films starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, based on the works of Frank Herbert.

Dune: Awakening was announced for PC and console back in 2022 by developer Funcom and the PC version finally has a release date.

A PC release date for Dune: Awakening has been revealed / Funcom

Dune: Awakening will release on PC on May 20. A release date for consoles has not yet been announced and will be shared at a later date.

The base game is priced at $49.99 / €49.99 with pre-orders going live soon.

The game's bio on Steam said: "Rise from survival to greatness and challenge the power of an Imperium in Dune: Awakening, a multiplayer survival game on a massive scale.

"Survive the sandworm, craft your ornithopter, build a fortress, and ascend to power on an open world Arrakis shared with hundreds of other players."

Funcom has also released a free character creator and benchmark tool on Steam so players can test their PC specs ahead of launch.

According to VGC (Video Games Chronicle), Funcom added: "Dune: Awakening is the most ambitious survival game ever made, set on the most dangerous planet in the universe, Arrakis.

"Whether a Dune fan or not, the vast world will immerse you in an epic experience that draws from both Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterpiece and Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster movies."

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out the indy100 reviews of PGA Tour 2K25 and Avowed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.