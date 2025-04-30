Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 DLC verdict revealed by lead writer

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's lead writer has revealed if the game will have any DLC going forward.



N4G spotted Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, the lead writer at Sandfall Interactive which is the studio that developed the game, was answering questions from fans and followers on Instagram.

One fan asked: "Any plans about a DLC? Or to see The Expeditions before?"

And Svedberg-Yen replied: "Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we're honestly still just trying to process everything that's happening. It's been a lot to take in!

"We always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more and based on the responses so far I'd say chances are good."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been a huge hit and is one of the highest rated games of 2025 so far / Screenshot from Sandfall Interactive, Kelper Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based role-playing game developed by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kelper Interactive that released on April 24, just two days after The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered shadow dropped.

There was concern in the industry that Oblivion Remastered's release could massively impact sales of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 but the game has sold more than a million copies so far.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also one of the most highly rated games of 2025 so far too, with a 92 MetaScore (the joint highest with Blue Prince at the time of writing) and a User Score of 9.7.

