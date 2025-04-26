Woman injects just half of her face with botox to show exactly what it really does

A doctor injected filler into just half of her face to compare its effects in a viral Instagram video. Dr Bita Farrell is a world-renowned aesthetic doctor and educator who posted the experiment on social media.

The video starts with Dr Farrell explaining she made herself "my own lab rat" by drawing a line down the middle of her face and only injecting filler into her right side.

"I injected the lower face muscles, namely the DAO and platysma muscle in the jawline and now two weeks later, I present my results as I try and contract my lower face muscles," she says.

Sure enough, when doing so, the left side of Dr Farrell's face, without filler, moves naturally with her mouth and lower part of the face moving, but on the right side it pretty much stays completely static.

Dr Bita Farrell revealed what happened to her face when half of it was injected with botox in a viral Instagram video / @drbitafarrell, Instagram

"You can see the platysma muscle on this [left, without botox] side is really contracting and pulling my jawline down and so is my DAO, pulling the corner of my mouth down," she explains.

Dr Farrell tries to pull the right side of her face down to no avail.

"Also, I'm really trying on this [right] side, this [right] cheek rides a bit higher, this nasolabial fold seems softer and so does my shadow on the marionette on this side."

She explained more in the caption for the video. "Muscles of the face either pull up or pull down," it said.

"When the muscles that pull the lower face down (platysma and DAO) are injected and relaxed with a Neuromodulator such as Botox, the muscle that pulls the mid face up (zygomaticus or cheek muscle) dominates and pulls the face up!

"This can help reduce the appearance of marionette lines, jowls, frown (rbf, or sad face) and the nasolabial folds. It also lifts the neck and can sharpen the jawline and make the cheeks appear a bit fuller and more lifted.

"Results last average three-to-four months and any of the FDA approved Neuromodulators can be used."

Dr Farrell is a professional and filler should only be administered by a trained and qualified medical professional.

Elsewhere, a doctor shared the red flags to avoid when it comes to cosmetic injectables and Courteney Cox revealed her biggest beauty regret.

