Huge Cyberpunk 2077 sequel detail 'confirmed' in unlikeliest of places

A key new detail about the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 has been revealed in one of the unlikeliest places.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game from studio CD Projekt Red which also develops games in The Witcher series.



The 2020 release of Cyberpunk had a rough launch but CD Projekt Red has continually worked on it and improved it, so much so that the review category for it on Steam has recently risen to 'overwhelmingly positive'.

The studio confirmed a sequel to it was being worked on in October 2022 under the codename Project Orion.

Details have been scarce since and it doesn't seem like it will be arriving any time soon with CD Projekt Red seemingly prioritising The Witcher 4 after revealing a first cinematic trailer for it at The Game Awards in December.

But some new information on Project Orion appeared on a LinkedIn job ad, which was spotted by Redditor Lymbasy and posted on the social media site.

CD Projekt Red is recruiting for a Senior Gameplay Animator in a hybrid role at its studio in Boston.

The LinkedIn post said: "As a Senior View Model Animator, you'll be an integral part of the game development process, using your expertise to enhance the players immersive experience in first person view."

That seemingly confirms the Cyberpunk sequel will retain the first person perspective although this has not been officially confirmed.

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 30m copies as of the end of 2024 and its DLC, Phantom Liberty, proved popular too.



