The narrative director of CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4 has revealed how he and the development team got back into the "vibe" of working on the new title.

The Witcher 4 was revealed through a dramatic cinematic trailer at The Game Awards in December.



It showed main protagonist Ciri trying to save a woman from a tribe who was chosen to be a sacrifice to a monster which Ciri, who is now a Witcher herself, takes down before returning to the tribe to see the woman has been killed anyway.

The game is currently being developed with no news yet on when it's likely to release but the game's narrative director shared how developers at CD Projekt Red got back in the zone for it after focusing on Cyberpunk 2077.

Philipp Weber Tweeted: "Two years ago, we released a new quest for The Witcher 3.

"New designers and writers worked on it preparing for The Witcher 4, together with one of our most senior quest designers, who is with us since The Witcher 1. All in all, it was the perfect start to getting back into the vibe."

The Witcher 3 released in 2015, winning the coveted Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, and was given a free next-gen update in December 2022.

That was the last full entry in the series.

The Witcher is a popular video game series based on the series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski where players take on the role of a professional monster hunter in a medieval setting.



It has since been turned into a hugely popular Netflix series with four seasons of the show released at the time of writing - with a fifth and final one commissioned.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.