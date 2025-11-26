A Death Stranding 2: On the Beach leak has seemingly revealed the game is going multiplatform and a lot of gamers have been saying the same thing about this on social media.



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the latest game from renowned gaming director Hideo Kojima and it released in June earlier this year. It picked up from where the first story left off and once again focused on porter Sam Bridges as he aims to reconnect the world, this time across Mexico and Australia.



The sequel had much more refined gameplay and focused a lot more on action. It's one of six games up for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025 and came fifth in the same category at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025.

A recent trend has seen PlayStation exclusives later releasing on PC and it seems Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is getting the same treatment, according to an ESRB rating.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit with the OP (original poster) adding: "First game came out on PC eight months after its release on PS4."

And others have been commenting with their thoughts.

One said: "Probably a Game Awards announcement."

"Knew they will announce it at The Game Awards!" a second agreed.

A third commented: "Dying to play it on PC."

"Totally glad more people can play it," a fourth said.

And a fifth commented: "So pumped to max it out. Visuals looked insane on PS5 Pro."

A PC port of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

