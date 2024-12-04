Dr Disrespect's first Rumble stream pulls in huge audience

Dr Disrespect broadcast his first live stream on Rumble and it turned out to be a big success, with thousands and thousands tuning into his exclusive premium content despite them needing to pay a subscription fee.

It was announced in November that Dr Disrespect would be leading Rumble Gaming and broadcasting on the platform that aims to 'protect free and open internet' in response to cancel culture. Rumble is controversial because it continues to monetise personalities such as Russell Brand despite the allegations that have surrounded him.

Earlier this year, Dr Disrespect became embroiled in his own controversies after confirming he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he has since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

Despite this, he still has an incredibly loyal fanbase and that was shown in the performance of his latest stream.

When Dr Disrespect went live on Rumble, he had 40,000 people tuning in on that platform alone - and he was broadcasting on YouTube at the same time, reports Dexerto.

That's despite the Rumble stream being behind a paywall, which Dr Disrespect said would be looked at going forward.

He did stream the final two hours or so of his stream exclusively on Rumble, ending the YouTube stream earlier, but still had around 25,000 viewers at the peak of this exclusive segment.

Dr Disrespect said he would not be doing Premium content often and wants to work out and plan the best way to do it.

During the stream, a mysterious Dr Disrespect fan known as Habibi donated $10,000.

