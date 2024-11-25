Dr Disrespect has sensationally quit YouTube and has joined Rumble to lead the streaming site's increased focus on gaming.

His first stream on the platform will be on 2 December and he will continue to stream his show for free with additional content available to subscribers through Ruble Premium.

Chris Pavlovski, chair and CEO of Rumble, said: "Rumble is in a new era and I'm laser-focused on expanding into two categories: gaming and crypto."

Dr Disrespect will also lead Rumble Gaming, acting as an advisor and building its community.

Rumble itself has proved controversial because it wants to 'protect free and open internet' in response to cancel culture and continues to monetise personalities such as Russell Brand despite the allegations that have surrounded him.

Dr Disrespect previously confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he has since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of streamers and companies cut its ties with him, including his own studio Midnight Society, which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself from him even further.

Dr Disrespect claimed in a stream since his comeback he would "be right back in it" with the studio but Midnight Society described the comment as a "baseless claim" and said it's "not true".

He had been waiting to see if YouTube would accept his monetisation request after his channel was demonetised earlier this year because of the controversies with rumours circling social media he could be set to join Rumble.

And now Dr Disrespect has done exactly that with his last YouTube stream hinting this would be the case.

As pointed out by @DrDisRespectUpd on X / Twitter, the latest stream ended after he promised $25,000 to his viewers.

The stream then appeared to drop its connection in what appeared to be a planned video before a message came up to say it had been 'redirected' in Rumble's colours.

This led to widespread speculation on social media Dr Disrespect could move to the streaming platform which has since been confirmed.

After the messaging minor allegations came to light at the end of June, the streamer reappeared after a two month hiatus in a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth', now his most watched broadcast on YouTube, on 6 September in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.



In that, he claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

