Who is Habibi? Mysterious Dr Disrespect fan donates $10,000 on first Rumble stream

A mysterious Dr Disrespect fan known as Habibi donated $10,000 to the streamer during his first broadcast on controversial platform Rumble - but who is he?

It was announced in November that Dr Disrespect would be leading Rumble Gaming and broadcasting on the platform that aims to 'protect free and open internet' in response to cancel culture.

Rumble is controversial because it continues to monetise personalities such as Russell Brand despite the allegations that have surrounded him.

Earlier this year, Dr Disrespect became embroiled in his own controversies after confirming he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he has since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

Despite this, he still has an incredibly loyal fanbase and one of those is someone known as Habibi.

During Dr Disrespect's first stream on Rumble on 2 December, he read out a message that said: "Doc, you're the man. I'm not wishing you luck on this journey because luck is for the chumps, not the champs.

"I can't wait to watch you dominate this new chapter and enjoy the process along the way, says Habibi with a $10,000 donation."

Dr Disrespect could scarcely believe it.

He then clapped and joked he was ended the stream: "Great stream today, we appreciate it, we'll see you on Wednesday, shoutout to Rumble, thanks guys, talk to you next time, bye!"

Habibi has previously donated thousands and thousands of pounds to the streamer in the past.

It's not known who exactly Habibi is although X / Twitter account @DrDisRespectUpd claims he is a "wealthy Saudi prince".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.