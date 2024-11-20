Dr Disrespect revealed in a recent YouTube stream that San Francisco 49ers dropped him - not because of the reason he was banned from Twitch, but for something entirely different.

The controversial streamer previously confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he has since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of streamers and companies cut its ties with him, including his own studio Midnight Society, which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself from him even further.

Dr Disrespect claimed in a stream since his comeback he would "be right back in it" with the studio but Midnight Society described the comment as a "baseless claim" and said it's "not true".

Another company that cut ties with him was his favourite NFL team San Francisco 49ers, who told Digiday around the time the allegations came to light: "We take these developments seriously and will not be working with him going forward."

But in a recent stream, Dr Disrespect said this particular severance went back further and was for his reaction to the use of pronouns in Starfield.

During that stream in 2023, he stared speechless at the screen when the option to select pronouns popped up and let out an audible sigh, reports Dexerto.

He then found the X / Twitter account of the studio's head of publishing and noticed they had pronouns in their bio, to which Dr Disrespect said: "Now everything's starting to make sense."

And when asked about this in the comments of a stream on 18 November, Dr Disrespect said: "We didn't really say much, all we did was look at it, but then we got a call from the franchise saying 'hey, the franchise wants to take a break from working with the Doc due to recent controversies surrounding that stream'.

"That's why we didn't work with them for the rest of the year and it makes sense for them to publicly put out a PR response to the bulls*** from a couple of months ago."

After the messaging minor allegations came to light at the end of June, the streamer reappeared after a two month hiatus in a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth', now his most watched broadcast on YouTube, on 6 September in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.



In that, he claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

Dr Disrespect is waiting to see if YouTube will accept his monetisation request after his channel was demonetised earlier this year because of the controversies with rumours circling social media he could be set to join Rumble.

