Elden Ring developer might consider 'total co-op' for future games

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware may consider 'total co-op' games in the future according to the studio's president.

FromSoftware is renowned for making successful single-player titles, especially through its Souls games, such as Elden Ring, Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

There are co-op aspects in some of these games however it's not a main focus within them at all.

Multiplayer games are some of the most popular on the market because they allow players to play and interact with friends; that's not to say single-player games aren't successful though, as shown by Elden Ring for example.

There's a popular mod for Elden Ring called Seamless Co-op which allows players to "play with friends throughout the entirety of the game with no restrictions".

In an interview with PC Gamer, FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki said despite this aspect of the game being modded by its community, he's not against it and says it's given him food for thought going forward.

"It's definitely not something we actively oppose or want to downplay, wanting to go through the whole game together," he said.

"In terms of where we were with Elden Ring, it was simply a case of wanting that more loose, casual style - drop in, defeat a boss, drop out.

"It doesn't put any technical restrictions on the player, it just sort of lets them complete this focus and then move on, so to speak.

"That's not to say we won't consider ... from beginning to end, total co-op - that's not to say we won't consider ideas like that with our future games."

Could there be a Souls game with 'total co-op' in the future? Let's wait and see.

Miyazaki has previously said Elden Ring is still not the "ideal fantasy RPG" that he's yearning for.

The game's only expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, is out June 21 - although some spoilers have already been leaked online from those with early access with FromSoftware warning players about them.



A number of requirements need to be fulfilled before players can access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC - one of those is to beat an optional boss called Mohg, Lord of Blood; check out our guide of how to beat the boss if you're stuck.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings