Elden Ring Nightreign: Everything we know so far

Elden Ring Nightreign was surprisingly revealed at The Game Awards and a playtest for the game ahead of its release in 2025 has been announced.



The game is a multiplayer spin-off to the critically-acclaimed 2022 title Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco.

Elden Ring Nightreign came as a surprise as after the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, bosses at FromSoftware hinted the world would not be returned to.

But this game is a standalone adventure set within the Elden Ring universe.

Here's everything we know so far about Elden Ring Nightreign.

What has been announced about Elden Ring: Nightreign?

When announced, the bio for the game said: "The world of Elden Ring is getting a standalone multiplayer co-op action survival game that challenges players to band together in order to defeat the Nightlord.



"It will thrust players into co-op multiplayer PVE combat against a harsh and unforgiving world.

"Teaming up in squads of three - or daring to go solo - they must outlast a three day-and-night cycle, making split decisions about combat and exploration across changing maps to become strong enough to take down terrifying bosses at the end of each day.

"Elden Ring Nightreign will be a multiplayer-focused return to Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates.

"Their journeys take them to Limveld, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide.

"At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord.

"Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the realm of the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Hero in this parallel world."

A network test of the game is coming in February and from January 10, players can register to be in with a chance of playing a portion of the game prior to launch.

This will be available to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

When is Elden Ring: Nightreign release date?

The release window for Elden Ring: Nightreign is currently 2025 but players can sign-up for the playtest from January 10 to be in with a chance of playing a portion of the game early before it launches later in the year.

What can I play Elden Ring: Nightreign on?

According to the game's trailer, the game will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

