How does Indiana Jones and the Great Circle really run on Nintendo Switch 2?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is whipping its way onto Nintendo Switch 2 in Bethesda's latest port for the platform.



It's a first-person action adventure game that follows the famous explorer and archaeology professor as he tries to stop sinister forces scouring the globe looking for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle.

It first released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in late 2024 to critical acclaim and won the Game of the Year award at the DICE Awards 2025. It scooped a number of other awards and nominations across the other four major gaming awards too, which include The Game Awards, the Golden Joysticks, the Game Developer Choice Awards and the BAFTA Games awards.

But how does it hold up on Nintendo Switch 2? Let's find out.

To be clear, this is not a full review of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle but focuses on how the game runs and performs on Switch 2.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 / Bethesda

The game targets 1080p resolution when docked and 720p in handheld. Both are locked at 30fps (frames per second).

Playing through it, the game is stable when targeting those resolutions. That's because when there are dips, DLSS steps in, meaning there isn't really anything noticeable when you're playing through it on this front.

30fps was very stable in handheld. I did encounter the odd moment when this slightly dipped playing in docked mode but this was only in dense areas.

Visually, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks pretty good on Switch 2. The lighting is not bad on the whole but there is some flickering between leaves as though someone is turning a light switch on and off instead of it looking more natural though. There are some pop-ins but it's not too bad.

There's an ever so slight stutter between each cut loading between scenes. When there are a lot of cuts, this is very noticeable and actually takes away a bit from the experience but I found it to ease up a bit as the game went on. It didn't disappear completely though.

Detailing on characters is quite good. Of course, some details have been removed but character models look good on the whole, especially Indy himself.

And in docked mode, hair looks good! There's a bit of a running theme about hair detailing looking fuzzy on Switch 2 ports but this is not present when running the game in docked mode. It can be seen when playing handheld however.

There's only one free roaming area in the game where the NPC count has been noticeably reduced but that's it.

NPC density has been reduced but only noticeably in one key area / Bethesda

On the whole, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Nintendo Switch 2 is a decent port. It's one of the best ways to take Indy on the go and if it's the only way you can play the game, I'd definitely recommend it.

That's because Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is such a fantastic game in its own right. Troy Baker's performance as Indy is absolutely stellar.

If you're looking to play it for the first time, or want an excuse to revisit it, then I'd recommend checking the game out on Nintendo Switch 2.

While it's a bit rough around the edges, it's a decent port on the whole and brings Indy's latest grand adventure to a new platform.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases on Nintendo Switch 2 on 12 May.



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