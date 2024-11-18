Experts reveal which university degrees are most at risk of AI takeover

Aspiring university students are now fretting that their job prospects may be at risk of being taken over by artificial intelligence.

With application deadlines around the corner, searches including the question "What course should I do at uni?" have soared by a staggering 140 per cent in the last 30 days alone.

Well now, a new survey has suggested the top 10 degrees that could be at risk of AI infiltration.

Ironically, using an AI bot (and to be taken with a pinch of salt), experts at FutureLearn asked the all-important question. The results revealed the degrees supposedly at risk at the hands of AI.

Pharmacology - by 2032

The study found that Pharmacology was the most likely to see AI’s impact the quickest, with integration estimated at seven and a half years. With AI already utilised to dispense medications and manage inventory, it’s predicted that with advances it’ll be able to handle most pharmacy operations by 2032.

Data Science - by 2033

AI is already used in Data Scientist, Data Analyst and Data Journalist job roles for statistical analysis, predictive modelling and data visualisations.

ChatGPT believes that it would take 8.4 years for AI to be fully integrated within this degree, as it will easily be able to do routine statistical calculations, data scraping, pattern recognition, and performance reporting and evaluation.

English - by 2036

With integration predicted within the next 12 years, English is the next degree to see AI integration. Capable of creating basic content, assisting with editing and data journalism, AI thinks it could eventually produce creative and persuasive content autonomously.

Drama - by 2037

Those interested in a Drama degree should consider their paths after university, with certain roles such as Broadcast Presenters more likely to see a rise in AI use than actors, according to the findings. AI can easily read scripted content and could automate standard news reporting, with integration in the next 12 and a half years.

Veterinary Medicine - by 2037

In some cases, AI is already assisting with diagnostic imaging and treatment recommendations for our furry friends. The findings suggests that in the next 12 and a half years, AI could handle routine veterinary procedures by itself, although it wouldn’t be able to do emergency care and manage animal behaviour.

Modern Languages - by 2037

Already assisting with translation and text localisation, it’s predicted that AI could be used to autonomously translate complex texts on its own - although it may struggle with literary translation.

Law - by 2037

Those looking at a Law degree should be aware that integration with AI is estimated to happen in 12 and a half years. With AI already utilised for legal research, simple legal filings and document drafting, it’s predicted that with advances AI could manage routine legal services without assistance.

Geology - by 2037

With integration predicted by 2037, Geology is also likely to see the rise of AI. Already able to assist with seismic data analysis and mineral exploration, AI thinks it could eventually conduct geological surveys and analyses - although it would struggle with natural disaster risk assessment.

Chemistry - by 2037

According to ChatGPT, AI would easily be able to replace tasks such as DNA sequencing, protein structure prediction and experimental setups, predicting full integration by 2037 - although the tool recognises that it would struggle with ethical considerations and creative experiment design.

Mechanical Engineering - by 2037

An increasingly popular choice, Engineering and Technology degrees saw 189,495 UCAS applications last year. Those interested in Mechanical Engineering should note AI is already being used in the field to assist with CAD design and simulation. With advances, AI could handle complex mechanical systems design and optimisation on its own, with integration in the next 12 and a half years.

