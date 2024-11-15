World's first fully AI game is based on Minecraft and described as 'kinda creepy'

The world's first video game that's completely generated by AI has gone live and is free-to-play for anyone online.

Oasis has been developed by Decart and it's an AI simulation of Minecraft which developers have said is to show what can be achieved with artificial intelligence.



As the player navigates through the game world, it changes and develops based on actions the player performs - there is no game engine, the game runs purely based on what the player inputs.

When the game is loaded up, it starts with a message that says: "You're about to enter a first-of-its-kind video model, a game engine trained by millions of gameplay hours. Every step you take will shape the environment around you in real time."



The game's world can change in mere seconds just by looking around and interacting with it / Decart

After this, players have a choice of a few different locations to start the game and can even upload an image themselves to create a world to navigate.

Players have to queue until a space becomes available on the server for them to play and each session only lasts for a limited amount of time; previously it was five minutes but this has now been increased to 15.

Once players are in, they are then free to navigate and explore the world and a number of different videos across YouTube, streaming sites and social media show how the world develops around them.

Landscapes change around players, items change in the inventory and even what's physically selected changes based on what the player is looking at.

On its website, Decart said: "Oasis takes in user keyboard and mouse input and generates real-time gameplay, internally simulating physics, game rules and graphics.

"The model learned to allow users to move around, jump, pick up items, break blocks and more, all by watching gameplay directly.

"While Oasis is an impressive technical demo, we believe this research is only the beginning of a new journey involving more complex foundation models that enable realtime human-AI interaction on a new level."

YouTuber YuB described Oasis as "kinda creepy".

In one section of the video, he tried the custom image option with a picture of a cat and it quickly morphed into a new world within seconds.

During the video, YuB said: "Every time I look up, I'm scared because something different is going to be there, every time. It's all warping, wobbly, weird. I kind of love it, I wish I could play it for longer."

