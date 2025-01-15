Nintendo 'really mad' about Switch 2 leaks

Nintendo is said to be "really mad, to the most severe level" about all of the Switch 2 leaks, according to a former PR manager.

There has been a mountain of leaks in recent weeks about the upcoming successor to the Switch and while none of them have been confirmed by Nintendo (as always, leaks, rumours and speculation should be treated with a pinch of salt until there's any official announcement), the company is said to be seething at what's happening.

Kit Ellis, former director of social media marketing at Nintendo America, previously said "it's an uncomfortable time for them now, they don't like what's happening".

Ellis recently appeared on a YouTube video alongside former Nintendo America PR manager Krysta Yang on their channel and both speculated from their experience how "mad" Nintendo will be at what's been happening.



"I am 100 per cent sure they are really mad to the most severe level," Yang said. "They are very, very, very upset by this."

Throughout the video, Ellis and Yang stress how key the element of surprising its consumers is for Nintendo and the extensive work that goes into maintaining that.

They also said the Switch 2 reveal is "imminent".

Switch 2 leaks over the past few weeks include videos and photos captured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 that appeared to show exact replicas of the Switch 2 and a lot of key details, including the Joy-Cons and how they attach to the side of the console, its size compared to the existing Switch and the connections it will have.

An accessories manufacturer that arrived at CES with the Switch 2 replicas reportedly claimed the console will launch in April and that its mockup was based on the real Switch 2, adding the optical Joy-Con sensor is indeed a new feature but is unsure exactly what the new C button stands for.

But responding to this, Nintendo told Japanese newspaper The Sankei Shimbum: "Images and videos are not official."

One manufacturer at CES backtracked and confirmed their mock-ups were based on online leaks and not anything Nintendo had sent.

However a leaker who is understood to have successfully published exactly when the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo would be announced recently said there will be a reveal date on January 17, a release date on March 3 and "launch titles are Mario Kart 9, Red Dead Redemption 2 and an announcement trailer for a 3D Mario".

And full technical details of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 appear to have been leaked online.

