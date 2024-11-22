Elon Musk is now the best Diablo 4 player in the world

Elon Musk has completed a run in Diablo 4 which will see him become its best player in the world.

The X / Twitter CEO, who's barely been away from Donald Trump's side, has somehow had time to climb the ranks of Diablo 4.

He recently appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast which started with him bragging he was 19th on a list of best Diablo 4 players in the world and was the second American in the top 20 - the other was first.



The list Musk is referring to is a ranking which revolves around the highest level Pit run, called Artificer's Pit, a level 150 run where players compete to complete it in the fastest time.

It's the standard by which players are judged on.

Musk was actually knocked down to 44th following a mid-season update but he came back and has done even better, unofficially climbing to the top of the leaderboard.

Musk posted: "So many life lessons to be learned from speedrunning video games on max difficulty. Teaches you to see the matrix, rather than simply exist in the matrix. Diablo Tier 150 finished in under 2 mins."

The league table has not yet been updated to include Musk's impressive time so watch this space on that one.

But if it is accepted and updated, Musk will have beaten the previous record by a whopping seven seconds.

Musk even responded to praise for his achievement: "I think Blizzard should give me a salesperson of the month award."

It was achieved using the Quill Volley Spiritborn build capable of delivering quadrillions of damage due to a persistent bug which will not be nerfed until Season 7.

