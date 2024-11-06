Elon Musk has somehow found time to become one of the top 20 players of Diablo 4 in the world while campaigning and cheerleading for Donald Trump during his successful election campaign.

Musk has arguably been the most outspoken and highest profile supporter of Trump's path to the White House and while backing the Republican politician, he's risen the Diablo 4 ranks.

He recently appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast which started with him bragging he is 19th on a list of best Diablo 4 players in the world and is the second American in the top 20 - the other is first.

The list Musk is referring to is a ranking which revolves around Pit runs, reports Insider Gaming. He has the 19th best timed run through Pit 150, which is described as a challenging grind.

Speaking on the podcast, Musk said: "The top 20, even the top 100, is like dominated by China. It's insane. There's also a little bit of Korea and Taiwan.

"They listed me with my actual name in the list. There's only two Americans in the top 20."

Musk boasted about Trump winning the US election 2024 on X / Twitter before he crossed the finishing line and referenced the infamous moment when he entered Twitter HQ with a sink, solely to make the joke "let that sink in".

Elsewhere, the day before the polls opened, Stephen King hit out at Musk and accused him of spreading political misinformation.

X / Twitter's features have been at the centre of controversy too as users have been leaving explicit messages to blocked accounts after Tweets have now been made available for blocked accounts to read.

