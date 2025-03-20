EA Sports F1 25 release and reveal dates leaked online

A known gaming dataminer, someone who analyses game files such as code to uncover information about unknown or unreleased content, has revealed when EA Sports F1 25 will be revealed and released.

Each year, a new Formula One game is released to tie in with that season, with all the official drivers, teams and tracks featuring across various different game modes.

Electronic Arts (EA) has already urged players to register interest in an F1 game beta across PlayStation, Xbox and PC without officially confirming F1 25.

But according to billbil-kun, that announcement could be just around the corner.

EA Sports F1 25's reveal could be just around the corner with a release date rumoured to be at the end of May / Screenshot from EA

billbil-kun claims EA Sports F1 25 will be announced on March 26 with news the game will release on May 30.

The dataminer added there will be a standard edition as well as an iconic edition, replacing the champions edition, and owners of the iconic edition will be able to play the game three days early starting May 27.

billbil-kun says the standard edition will be priced at £49.99 / $59.99 and the iconic edition will cost £69.99 / $79.99. It's not known if the game will be playable on PS4 and Xbox One, like F1 24 is.

To be clear, EA Sports F1 25 has not even been officially confirmed by EA yet.

