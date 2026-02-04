Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster blow as online countdown concludes

Fans hoping an online countdown to the end of Prime Video's Season 2 could lead to news about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters have been left heartbroken.



The final episode of Fallout Season 2 landed at 2am GMT on Wednesday (4 February / 9pm ET, 6pm PT on Tuesday, 3 February) and an online countdown ticked down to the season's conclusion.

Speculation about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters has been swirling for a while and it swelled as the countdown came to an end.

But it turns out it wasn't counting down to news about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters. In fact, it was for another behind-the-scenes look at the show.

The countdown looked like a Fallout map and other locations already revealed lead to information about the series. It led to a new interactive node for 'The Penthouse' which is the lair of antagonist Mr House.

This was reposted in the Fallout Subreddit and fans have been having their say in the comments.

One joked: "Can't fool me this is obviously Fallout 3 Remastered."

"Fell for it again award," said a second.

A third posted sarcastically: "Wow, it's a 3D location just like all the other points on the map. Who could've possibly guessed that?"

"This doesn't mean they can't still shadow drop Fallout Shelter Remastered at 3am," a fourth hoped.

And a fifth declared: "The remastered Fallout 3 was the friends we made along the way."

Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters have not yet been officially confirmed but are understood to be in the works at Bethesda.

